Debra Tice To Speak At High-Level Event In NYC On Monday
Date
9/28/2024 5:00:38 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debra
Tice, the mother of Austin Tice, the U.S. journalist and Marine veteran being held in Syria, will speak at an important high-level event Monday at the Western Grand Central in New York. Her remarks will follow those of U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres who will be attending and speaking as well, The event runs from 1:30pm-3pm.
Sponsored by Hostage Aid Worldwide and the Raul Wallenberg Center For Human Rights, this event focuses on countering hostage taking – an important and growing global problem.
Tice last spoke in public at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 14, the 12th anniversary of her son's abduction. Austin is the only U.S. journalist currently being held overseas. No U.S. journalist has been held longer than Austin.
Coverage of the event is welcome but please register here:
[email protected] 0r call: 518-9301145
Founded in 1908, The National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide. Austin Tice was the recipient of the Club's John Aubuchon Award for Press Freedom in 2015. The Club has supported the Tice family in their efforts to free Austin across those years.
Contact: Bill
McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club
SOURCE National Press Club
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN28092024003732001241ID1108725797
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.