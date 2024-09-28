Water Mission Responding To Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disaster Response Team Rushing to Western North Carolina After Historic Flooding

N. CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Mission , a Christian engineering nonprofit, is responding to the ongoing destruction from Hurricane Helene after it unleashed destruction across Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. The storm claimed dozens of lives and caused up to $35 billion in estimated damage, leaving communities reeling from the devastation.



Nearly three million people are without power, and many are experiencing drinking water shortages. North Carolina was particularly hard hit, setting a record for the worst flooding in the state's recorded history. In response, the Water Mission Disaster Assistance Response Team is bringing aid to the hardest-hit areas in Western North Carolina, starting in Boone. The team is actively working to provide much-needed assistance, bringing nearly 30 generators, supplies, and water treatment systems as they actively seek opportunities to provide safe water. Power is often necessary to supply safe water, especially in emergency situations.

“Water Mission has responded to more than 60 disasters around the world, including select instances within the U.S.,” said Water Mission CEO and President George C. Greene IV, PE.“Our Disaster Assistance Response Team is well versed in quickly mobilizing and collaborating with partners on the ground to provide emergency assistance as quickly as possible where it is needed most. The historic flooding caused by Hurricane Helene has resulted in immeasurable suffering and loss for so many Americans. This is one of those unique times where we can show the love of Christ by serving our fellow citizens in Western North Carolina.”



Water Mission has more than 20 years of experience responding to natural disasters and humanitarian crises with immediate and long-term safe water solutions. Over the last two years, Water Mission has responded to flooding in East Africa, earthquakes in Turkey, flooding in Pakistan, cholera outbreaks in Malawi, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean. Water Mission has served more than 8 million people globally since 2001.

About Water Mission

Water Mission is a Christian engineering nonprofit that builds sustainable safe water solutions for people in developing countries, refugee camps, and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has served more than 8 million people in more than 60 countries, sharing safe water and the message of God's love. Water Mission's global headquarters is in North Charleston, SC, and the organization serves people in Africa; Asia; and North, South, and Central America. Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating 18 years in a row, a distinction shared by less than 1% of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit watermission.org , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube , or Twitter .

