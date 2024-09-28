Russia Launches Over 100 Glide Bombs At Kherson Region In September - Administration
9/28/2024 3:11:59 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy is increasing the number of airstrikes targeting Kherson region as in September alone, Russia launched over a hundred KAB aerial guided bombs.
That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , head of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports
"The enemy is increasing the number of airstrikes targeting Kherson region. In September alone, more than a hundred KABs have been dropped," the message reads.
As noted, the Russian army keeps destroying cities and villages, hitting residential buildings, civil infrastructure with no military facilities around them, targeting civilians.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 19 people, including two children, were wounded in Kherson region in the past day as a result of Russian strikes.
