Enemy Attacked Nikopol District With Artillery, Kamikaze Drones Throughout Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Dnipro region, the enemy attacked Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones during the day.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipro Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, Ukrinform reports.

“The security situation in the Dnipro region as of 18:30. During the day, the enemy attacked the Nikopol region with artillery and kamikaze drones,” the message says.

It is noted that the Russian targeted the district center, Marhanetska and Pokrovsk communities. A fire broke out. No one was injured.

The head of the regional council confirmed that, according to updated information, four people were killed in the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, and three wounded are still in the hospital.

According to him, in other communities of the region, the day passed without shelling.

Russians attack, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro on September 27

As Ukrinform reported earlier, search and rescue operations have been completed in Kryvyi Rih at the site of an administrative building destroyed by enemy shelling.

Four people were killed in the attack. Six people were injured , three of them in hospital. Their condition is assessed as moderate. September 30 is a day of mourning in the city.

