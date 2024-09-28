Aeronbag Joins Fastercapital's Raise Capital Program To Secure $6M Investment For Revolutionary Aircraft Safety System

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Aeronbag, a Spain-based startup focused on enhancing passenger safety in the industry, has joined FasterCapital's Raise Capital program to raise $6M. The company has already secured $500K in and aims to further develop and its innovative airbag system designed for aircraft seats. Aeronbag's patented system addresses the limitations of traditional seatbelt airbags, offering universal protection that can be installed in any type of aircraft, improving passenger safety during critical moments like takeoff, landing, and emergencies.



Commenting on Aeronbag joining the Raise Capital program, Bashar Hamood, Managing Partner at FasterCapital, said, "We are excited to work with Aeronbag on bringing their groundbreaking safety system to the global market. The aviation industry has always prioritized safety, and Aeronbag's innovation is poised to make a significant impact."



Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, said, "Aeronbag's solution is not only timely but necessary, given the increasing focus on passenger safety. Their system has the potential to revolutionize air travel, and we are eager to support them through our Raise Capital program."



Jon Ander Urizar, Co-founder of Aeronbag, shared his enthusiasm about joining the program, saying, "Partnering with FasterCapital provides us with a valuable opportunity to access a broader network of investors and expertise. We are confident that this collaboration will accelerate our efforts in revolutionizing air travel safety."



The company is actively seeking to secure the full $6 million investment to expand its operations and penetrate the global airline market, targeting leading airlines such as Air Europa, Iberia, Lufthansa, British Airways, and American Airlines.

