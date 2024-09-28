Minister Of Justice Commends PAMA's Project For Its Success

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Justice Dr, Mohammed Al-Wasmi announced on Saturday the success of the "Bader Weyana" project, implemented by the Public Authority for Minors Affairs (PAMA).

The initiative aims to enhance skills and capabilities of those under its care through a summer work program.

During a ceremony honoring outstanding students, Dr. Al-Wasmi praised their excellence and highlighted the success of the "Bader Weyana" project in fostering dedication, perseverance, and self-reliance.

Dr. Al-Wasmi clarified that PAMA supports this initiative as part of its responsibility to enhance the skills and abilities of minors across all sectors, preparing them for future challenges.

For his part, the Acting Director-General of PAMA, Hamad Al-Barjas, stated that applications for joining PAMA's services increased by 390 percent following a digital transformation, rising from 2,034 applications in 2020 to 9,600 in 2023.

Al-Barjas reaffirmed PAMA's commitment to digital transformation, highlighting the increase in services available through the Sahel app to 40, and 50 on the website, while facilitating electronic integration between PAMA and various ministries and government institutions.

Additionally, Al-Barjas emphasized the ongoing efforts to organize social care programs, including recreational trips, sports days, summer training events, and annual celebrations for national holidays, and other activities.

He emphasized PAMA efforts to ensure its services are comprehensive, preparing those under its care for the stage following the end of the Authority's guardianship. (end)

