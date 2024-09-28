Helicopter Crash Kills 6 People In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- At least six people lost their lives while eight others received injuries as a chartered helicopter of a company carrying foreigners crashed in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province on Saturday.

According to state owned Pakistan, the helicopter crashed near Shewa in North Waziristan district of KPK killing at least six people and wounding eight others.

An investigation into the accident has been initiated.

Preliminary reports suggested that the crash was caused by engine failure.

The MI-8 helicopter had 14 passengers on board, including three foreign Russian pilots and crew members. The injured were shifted to the nearest military hospital. (end)

