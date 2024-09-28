Helicopter Crash Kills 6 People In N. Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- At least six people lost their lives while eight others received injuries as a chartered helicopter of a petroleum company carrying foreigners crashed in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province on Saturday.
According to state owned radio Pakistan, the helicopter crashed near Shewa oil field in North Waziristan district of KPK killing at least six people and wounding eight others.
An investigation into the accident has been initiated.
Preliminary reports suggested that the crash was caused by engine failure.
The MI-8 helicopter had 14 passengers on board, including three foreign Russian pilots and crew members. The injured were shifted to the nearest military hospital. (end)
