China Foreign Minister Warns Against 'Expansion' Of Ukraine War
9/28/2024 2:54:46 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
United Nations, United States: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Saturday against any expansion of the conflict in Ukraine, which has accused Beijing of assisting Russia in its war.
"The top priority is to commit to no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting, and no provocation by any party -- and push for de-escalation of the situation as soon as possible," he told the UN General Assembly.
