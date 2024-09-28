عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Photos, Photojournalists That Record China: Xinhua News Photo Exhibition

Photos, Photojournalists That Record China: Xinhua News Photo Exhibition


9/28/2024 2:51:58 PM

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Xinhua, China state news agency, holds a news photo exhibition to commemorate the country's decades-long transformation. Let's approach these outstanding photojournalists and explore the stories behind their masterpieces on display.

MENAFN28092024000153011029ID1108725583


Daily News Egypt

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search