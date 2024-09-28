Egyptian FM Condemns Israeli Aggression In Gaza, Calls For Security Council Action

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty, addressing an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Palestine on Friday, condemned Israel's ongoing aggression against Palestinians in Gaza.

Abdelatty highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, emphasising the continued targeting of civilians, including women and children.

“Despite international appeals for Israel to stop the bloodshed, despite Egypt's ongoing mediation efforts with Qatar and the United States, despite numerous UN Security Council resolutions, and despite the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, the occupying force continues to retaliate against the people of Gaza,” said Abdelatty.

“They have used starvation and siege as weapons against the Palestinians, forced them to flee their homes, and occupied the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, preventing UN agencies and aid organisations from distributing aid within the territory. This has led to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.”

Abdelatty also denounced the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and called for an immediate, comprehensive, and lasting ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon to prevent the region from sliding into further conflict.

He stated that Israel, as the occupying force, bears primary responsibility for the situation in Gaza and the region and must implement all UN Security Council and International Court of Justice resolutions issued since the beginning of the crisis. He also emphasised the need to uphold international law and international humanitarian law.

Abdelatty criticised Israel's justifications for the ongoing war and dismissed its claims of taking steps to mitigate the humanitarian consequences. He stressed that the stoppage of humanitarian aid through the Rafah land crossing is a direct result of Israel's continued military control over the territory.

“Continued humanitarian work is still possible if Israel takes responsibility, withdraws immediately from the crossing, hands it over to the Palestinian side, and opens all other crossings surrounding Gaza from the Israeli side,” Abdelatty asserted.

He assured the Security Council that Egypt will continue working to end the war, ensure sustainable access to humanitarian aid for Gaza, and support Palestinian resilience. He emphasised that the Security Council has the power to bring about change if it has the will.

Abdelatty outlined Egypt's expectations from the UN Security Council, including demanding that Israel immediately ceasefire in Gaza and stop the deliberate escalation in the region, including in Lebanon. He stressed the need for Israel to fully withdraw from the territory, including immediately from the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing and the“Philadelphia” corridor to allow the resumption of humanitarian aid. He also called for the complete opening of all crossings between Gaza and Israel for humanitarian access.

Egypt believes the Security Council must implement International Court of Justice decisions, provide full support to the Palestinian National Authority, and empower it to fulfil its duties towards the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Finally, Egypt believes the Security Council should welcome the full membership of the State of Palestine in the United Nations, based on the 1967 June 4th lines, including those related to Jerusalem. Ultimately, Egypt believes that Israel must end all aspects of its occupation of the State of Palestine in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.