Russia Condemns Nasrallah Assassination, Blames Israel For Escalation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Russia has strongly condemned the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, warning that the act could have serious consequences for Lebanon and the Middle East.

“We strongly condemn yet another assassination committed by Israel,” said the Russian Foreign in a statement.

“This act of force is fraught with further dramatic consequences for Lebanon and the entire Middle East. Israel could not have been unaware of the danger but proceeded with this step – the killing of Lebanese citizens, which will almost inevitably provoke a new wave of violence.”

“Therefore, the full responsibility for the subsequent escalation lies with them,” it added.

Russia also called on Israel to cease fire in light of Nasrallah assassination.

“We once again urgently call on Israel to immediately cease hostilities. This Would stop the bloodshed and create conditions for a political-diplomatic settlement,” the statement argued.

“In the current explosive situation, responsible members of the international community must do everything in their power to prevent the region from descending into a full-scale armed confrontation.”