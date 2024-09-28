NETA X Arrived In Indonesia: Launch And First Deliveries Marked New Era

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Jakarta, Indonesia – As a leading global brand in the new vehicle sector, NETA Auto has grandly launched its bestselling new product, the NETA X-a pure electric intelligent mid-sized SUV-in Indonesia, announcing that the first batch of for 500 pre-order customers will soon commence delivery.







In Jakarta's CBD, over 300 guests attended the NETA X launch, including Indonesian Minister of Transportation Bapak Ir. Putu Juli Ardika, local officials, industry representatives, media, and brand friends. The event featured numerous product experience sessions that vividly showcased the practicality of the NETA X in everyday life. At the waterside display, the NETA X illuminated the iconic Majapahit Pillars through its V2L power supply function, beautifully blending modern electric vehicle technology with local culture.

Embracing the concept of“Xperience Tech With EV,” the NETA X is specifically designed for vibrant, young family users in Indonesia, leveraging unique features and intelligent technology that lead its class. Distinct from previous models, this vehicle is equipped with batteries produced by PT Gotion Green Energy Solutions Indonesia, capable of charging from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes, with a full charge range of up to 480 kilometers. Furthermore, the NETA X utilizes the CCS2 (Combined Charging System 2) charging interface, one of the most common and easily accessible charging interfaces at Indonesian charging stations, supporting users who love exploring the limitless possibilities of future mobility.

The journey of the NETA X in Indonesia began at the 2024 GIIAS exhibition, where an exclusive pre-sale was launched, receiving 500 pre-orders. Two weeks ago, the first units of the NETA X produced at the smart factory in Indonesia rolled off the assembly line. Equipped with batteries produced by PT Gotion Green Energy Solutions Indonesia, the NETA X achieved a Domestic Component Level (TKDN) of 44%, and aims to increase this figure through further collaborations with local partners. This local production will work alongside factories in Thailand and Malaysia to meet the growing demand for green mobility in Southeast Asia and beyond. With a vision of“Tech For All,” NETA Auto is committed not only to providing Indonesian consumers with world-leading products and services but also to collaborating with local partners to create a new landscape for comprehensive development of the industry chain in Indonesia.

As a globally market-leading star electric vehicle, the NETA X continues to rise in sales worldwide, thanks to its stylish design, exceptional performance, intelligent features, and competitive pricing. Just last week, it completed a concentrated delivery in Hong Kong, achieving record-high global delivery volumes and gaining favor among consumers. With the deepening implementation of its“Focus on the Southeast Asian Market” strategy, the NETA X will gradually be launched in other international markets, consistently fulfilling the commitment to“make high-quality intelligent electric vehicles accessible.”