Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets UN Under-Secretary-General

New York: of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met with Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States HE Rabab Fatima, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations and ways to support and develop them, enhance cooperation with the least developed countries, and a number of topics of common interest.

On the sidelines of the meeting, HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation attended the signing of an agreement between the Qatar Fund for Development and the Office of the High Representative for Least Developed Countries, amounting to USD10 million to support the Doha Programme of Action and monitor its implementation.