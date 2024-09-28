Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility Inshore Tonight
Date
9/28/2024 2:00:13 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Sunday will be hazy to misty with a chance of fog at places by late night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places by late night.
Offshore, it will be some clouds and hazy at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable mainly northeasterly to southeasterly turns to southwesterly at a speed of 02 to 12 knot.
Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot.
Visibility will be 04 to 08 kilometers or 02 kilometers or less at places by late night.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.
MENAFN28092024000063011010ID1108725393
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.