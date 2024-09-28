Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility Inshore Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Sunday will be hazy to misty with a chance of fog at places by late night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places by late night.

Offshore, it will be some clouds and hazy at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable mainly northeasterly to southeasterly turns to southwesterly at a speed of 02 to 12 knot.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot.

Visibility will be 04 to 08 kilometers or 02 kilometers or less at places by late night.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.