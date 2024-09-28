IBCA World Chess C'ship: Top Players Win In Opening Round As Tournament Begins

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru Sep 28 (IANS) All the top-seeded players won their game comfortably in the IBCA World Junior & Women Chess Championship for the Blind & Visually Impaired here on Saturday.

Ashwin Raje played with the white pieces against top-seeded Racis Micheal of Poland in the junior section. The white player Rajesh played Sicilian Defence in the moral gambit, in the middle game he made a mistake because of that the top seed got the advantage, played carefully, and won the game.

The 12th edition of the IBCA (International Braille Chess Association) World Junior and Women Championship for the Blind and Visually Impaired was officially inaugurated on Saturday. The 9-day championship will continue till October 6

The ceremony was dignified by the presence of Ashish Ballal, Former Captain of the Indian Hockey Team; Chess Grandmaster Pranav Anand; Arvind Shastry, Secretary of Karnataka State Chess Association; Dr. Marilyn Bland, Representative from the International Braille Chess Association (IBCA); Manish Thool, General Secretary of AICFB; and Kishan Gangoli, Asian Para Games medalist and Vice President, AICFB.

In the Junior section on the top board, Ashwin Rajesh played with the white pieces against Racis Micheal of Poland he adopted Sicilian defence, and in the middle game, he got an advantageous position and won the game comfortably.

On the second board, Salamon Julia of Poland played with the white pieces against the Indian player Sam Peniel. She won the game comfortably after getting an advantageous position on the 17th move.

In the women's section, the defending champion and the top seed of the women's section Ukraine, WIM, Zsiltzova Lubov won the game to gain the lead.

In the junior section, the top-seated player of Poland Racis Micheal after the end of the first round is leading the race.

The top-seated players from both categories have started with victories.

A total of 32 players from countries such as the USA, Sweden, Poland, Ukraine, and many others are competing in this exciting tournament. Asian Para Games medalists Megha Chakraborty and Tijan Gawar from India, along with other junior and women players, will participate and showcase their talent on an international stage.