Gurugram Police Book Whatsapp Directors & Nodal Officer For Not Providing Information

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Sep 28 (IANS) The Gurugram have registered a case against WhatsApp directors and nodal officers for not providing information sought by them under the prescribed law, police said.

According to the police during an investigation of a sensitive case, the Gurugram Police, after obtaining the desired permission from the competent authority, had sent a notice to WhatsApp on July 17 through email and sought information, but WhatsApp did not provide any information in this regard and even raised objections in an illegal manner.

Thereafter, on July 25, the required information for the specified mobile numbers was again sought by sending complete details, but WhatsApp again did not provide any information to the police till August 28 and despite various requests, WhatsApp did not provide any information to the police.

Police said with this company's unprofessional behaviour the accused in this particular case are being helped by the WhatsApp company.

A case has been registered against the directors and nodal officers of WhatsApp under sections 223 (A), 241, 249 (C) BNS and Information Technology Act on Saturday at the Cyber ​​Crime East police station, Gurugram.

"Despite being legally bound to provide the desired information under the existing laws of the country, WhatsApp management has violated the legal instructions by not providing the information sought," police said in a statement.