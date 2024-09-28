NATO articulates plots in event of conflict with Russia

(MENAFN) NATO's logistics chief, Lieutenant-General Alexander Sollfrank, has articulated the formidable challenges the alliance would face in a major conflict with Russia, particularly regarding the management of frontline casualties. In an interview with Reuters, Sollfrank emphasized that if war were to break out, would struggle to provide timely medical care for a potentially high number of wounded soldiers, primarily due to limitations on airlift capabilities.



Sollfrank highlighted the stark differences between a hypothetical conflict with Russia and past operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. He noted that, unlike the insurgent threats encountered in the Middle East, Russia possesses a conventional military that can jeopardize NATO aircraft. This implies that any necessary medical evacuations would need to be conducted on the ground rather than through air transport.



To effectively manage the influx of casualties, Sollfrank underscored the need for comprehensive planning that considers all possible methods for transporting large numbers of injured personnel to medical facilities. Options might include using trains or buses to facilitate swift transfers.



In light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where hospital trains are currently being utilized to evacuate wounded soldiers from the front lines, NATO has been actively staging exercises focused on coordinating medical evacuations. These exercises, conducted by the Joint Support and Enabling Command (JSEC) based in southern Germany, aim to prepare for the logistical complexities that would arise in a large-scale military engagement.



Sollfrank also pointed out the necessity for a legal framework to address logistical issues, such as the rapid transportation of medical supplies, including narcotics, across national borders. He advocated for the establishment of a 'military medical Schengen'—a concept akin to the existing 'military Schengen' that would facilitate the swift deployment of troops and equipment to NATO’s eastern flank.



As NATO prepares for the possibility of increased tensions with Russia, these insights from Sollfrank illuminate the critical importance of logistics and medical readiness in ensuring the alliance can effectively respond to a large-scale conflict.

