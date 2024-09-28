Iran Air Cancels Flights To Beirut Until Further Notice
Date
9/28/2024 10:03:04 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Tehran: Iranian flag carrier, Iran Air, has suspended all flights to the Lebanese capital as Israel keeps up its air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in south Beirut, Iranian media reported Saturday.
"Iran Air has cancelled all flights to Beirut until further notice," Tasnim news agency said.
MENAFN28092024000063011010ID1108725291
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.