Iran Air Cancels Flights To Beirut Until Further Notice

9/28/2024 10:03:04 AM

Tehran: Iranian flag carrier, Iran Air, has suspended all flights to the Lebanese capital as Israel keeps up its air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in south Beirut, Iranian media reported Saturday.

"Iran Air has cancelled all flights to Beirut until further notice," Tasnim news agency said.

The Peninsula

