John Greene Logistics Company Honored With 2024 Best Of Florida Award

Founded in 1962 by John J. Greene, JGLC has grown from a modest trucking brokerage in Mims, FL, to a full-scale logistics company. The transformation over the decades included a rebranding in 1998 to John Greene Logistics Company and a 2002 relocation to their current headquarters on the Space Coast. Throughout these changes, the company's core values of family ownership and commitment to service have remained steadfast.



“This award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, and to the strong relationships we've built with our clients and carriers over the years,” says JGLC Vice President Chase Greene.“We've always prided ourselves on being a family-owned and operated business, and that personal touch makes all the difference.”



JGLC's reputation is built on their ability to provide premium refrigerated, dry, and specialized freight services throughout the United States and Canada. With a robust network of over 10,000 carriers, the company ensures flexibility and reliability within the supply chain, offering peace of mind to their customers with every shipment. Daily tracking and a commitment to timely deliveries underscore their dedication to excellence.



At the heart of JGLC's mission is a simple yet profound goal: to be the leading transportation intermediary for shippers and carriers while maintaining the highest level of service. This mission, coupled with their commitment to building and nurturing strong relationships, has been a driving force behind their success.



As the logistics industry continues to evolve, John Greene Logistics Company remains a beacon of consistency and innovation, guided by the principles set forth by its founder over six decades ago. Their recent recognition as a 2024 Best of Florida Award winner is not just a reflection of past achievements but a promise of continued excellence in the future.



