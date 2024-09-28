Macao's Leader Candidate Stresses 'One Country, Two Systems' In Political Platform

(MENAFN- IANS) Macao, Sep 28 (IANS) Sam Hou Fai, the only candidate running for the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), on Saturday, emphasised the need to comprehensively implement the "one country, two systems" as a basic guideline for governing the SAR.

Sam made the remarks during a 3-hour presentation and question-and-answer session for his with the Chief Executive Election Committee and the press.

In his presentation, Sam noted that Macao's successful practices over the past 25 years since its return demonstrate the strong vitality and significant advantages of the "one country, two systems" principle. Facing a new start, he proposed the election philosophy "to forge ahead together by upholding fundamental principles and breaking new ground," aiming to meet residents' aspirations for a better life as the primary pursuit, Xinhua news agency reported.

He urged upholding national sovereignty, security and developmental interests as the highest principles and promoting moderately diversified economic development to better integrate into and serve the overall national development.

Sam outlined key governance focuses for the next five years. He stated the need to enhance public governance capabilities and levels, centre on residents, promote good governance, strengthen scientific decision-making, optimise the interaction between administration and legislation, safeguard judicial independence, improve civil service management systems, and foster ethnic harmony.

He also called for accelerating moderately diversified economic development, which includes implementing a comprehensive plan for economic diversification, establishing a high-level economic governance system, creating a globally competitive business environment, promoting the healthy development of the gaming industry in accordance with the law, studying the establishment of government-industry funds, and accelerating the development of a diversified evaluation and statistical system.

In terms of better integrating into and serving the national development, Sam proposed taking a leading role in promoting the integration of tax systems between Macao and the Chinese mainland and supporting the construction of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, participating in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area construction, deepening cooperation with Portuguese-speaking countries, and engaging in the Belt and Road construction to enhance entry and transit convenience for friendly countries and regions.

He also highlighted the need to improve education, science and technology talent systems and emphasised the importance of improving people's livelihoods.

After presenting his political platform, Sam addressed questions from election committee members regarding public governance capabilities and governance levels, the healthy and orderly development of the gaming industry in accordance with the law, small and medium-sized enterprises, social service policies, and legal reforms.