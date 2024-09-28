Maharashtra Assembly Polls: EC Reviews Preparedness, Says 'Those Spreading Fake News, Using Deep Fake, Will Be...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ahead of announcing the schedule for Maharashtra assembly , Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said that those spreading fake news and using deep fake tech on social will be dealt with sternly.

The CEC made the remarks while addressing a press in Mumbai after reviewing the poll preparedness in the state.

The election for Maharashtra legislative assembly for the 288 constituencies is likely to be held in the month of November .

“There will be checking of all helicopters to ensure inducement-free assembly in Maharashtra,” said the CEC.

- We met BSP, AAP, CPI(M), Congress, NPP, MNS, NCP, NCP (SC), Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) – totaling 11 political parties.

- All parties said that there are festivals, such as Diwali, Dev Diwali and Chhath Puja, therefore poll dates should be announced keeping these festivals in mind.

- The term of the assembly is ending on November 26, so polls have to be conducted before that.

- There will be 1,00,186 polling booths in Maharashtra assembly elections

- It is the right of voters to know if any candidate has a criminal background. The candidates who have criminal background will have to advertise in newspaper and television three times declaring the criminal cases against them. Even the political parties will have to publish within three days of nomination of the candidate as to why the candidate was selected.

- Officials who have served in their home district or current posting for over 3 years, have been asked to be shifted.

– Of the 288 assembly seats, there are 234 general seats, 25 ST seats, 29 SC seats.