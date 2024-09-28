Ujjain Wall Collapse: Victims' Families Stage Protests With Bodies, Demand Rs 50 Lakh Compensation 

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Sep 28 (IANS) A day after two people were killed in the wall collapse in Ujjain, family members on Saturday staged a protest placing the victims' bodies on the road and demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation.

They shouted slogans against the district administration and alleged that the tragedy occurred due to the negligence of the authorities.

The said the renovation work of Maharajwada School could have been done before or after the rainy season. The building was already in dilapidated condition for several years.

A that surfaced on social showed the family members along with several residents blocking the road by placing the bodies.

On Friday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

The tragic incident unfolded near the iconic Mahakal Temple in Ujjain when part of the boundary wall of the Maharajwada school building collapsed following heavy rainfall, according to police.

Rescue teams responded swiftly and all the victims were rushed to the district hospital. However, two individuals, identified as Farheen (22) and Ajay Yogi (27), succumbed to their injuries. The two remaining injured were rushed to Indore for advanced medical treatment.

The Maharajwada School, located near gate number 4 of the Mahakal Lok Corridor, was being renovated when a portion of the wall collapsed.

Construction for the second phase of the Mahakal Lok Corridor is also underway, and the renovation of the school is being carried out to give it a new look as it is located near the religious site.

Notably, the first phase of Mahakal Lok Corridor was completed and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2022.