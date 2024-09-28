Six Dead, 10 Injured In Sumy As Russia Launches Double-Tap Strike On Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, as a result of a Russian double-tap drone attack on a local hospital, six people died and 10 were injured.

That's according to the press service, Ukrinform reports.

"This morning, the enemy delivered a double-tap strike targeting a hospital and a residential sector in the regional center, using UAVs. CSI, response teams, and a bomb squad are working at the scene along with the emergency response service," the report reads.

A search and rescue operation is underway.

As a result of the initial attack, one person died and several floors of the hospital were destroyed.

Evacuation of patients and staff was underway as the enemy struck again.

Among those killed is a policeman. Another police officer sustained injuries.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense intercepted two cruise missiles and 69 kamikaze drones Russia launched at Ukraine overnight Saturday.