U.S. State Sec. Warns Of Precarious Moment For Mideast, World

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said late Friday that the recent events show that the Middle East and the world are facing a precarious moment.

"The events of the past week and the past few hours underscore what a precarious moment this is for the Middle East and for the world," he told a press in New York.

He added that the choices that all parties make in the coming days would determine which path this region is on with profound consequences for its people, now and possibly for years to come.

"Getting a ceasefire along the border between Israel and Lebanon, one that allows people from both countries to safely return to their homes, and allows them to live there in security," Blinken said.

"One is the path of diplomacy. The path to diplomacy may seem difficult to see at this moment, but it is there, and in our judgment it is necessary. And we will continue to work intensely with all parties to urge them to choose that course," he added.

Blinken's remarks came after the Israeli occupation army announced that its forces had targeted southern suburbs in Beirut. (end)

