NC-Cong Alliance Succeeded In Keeping BJP Away In Two Phases: Omar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The former chief of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State and National (NC) Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Saturday stated that the alliance partners in the two phases have succeeded in keeping the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) at bay and its attempts of forming the next government.

Omar while speaking to the persons in Tangmarg area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district, as per the news agency

KNO said, the BJP was making attempts to form the next government, but in the two phases, the alliance partners have successfully foiled their attempt as the people in large numbers voted in favour of the alliance candidates.

“In South as well as in Central Kashmir, the people in large number voted, who had decided to favour the alliance candidates,” he said, adding that they are expecting a massive voter turnout in third phase in which people will favour NC and Congress candidates.

Replying to a query, he said that the party's manifesto and candidates cannot be separated.

About the statement of BJP's J&K Unit President Ravinder Raina over forming the new government, mar said let he secure his Nowshehra seat, saying that they are getting the reports that Choudhary Surinder is winning the seat.“Let Raina secure his seat first and then think about the government formation,” he said.