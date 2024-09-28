Texhong International Speaks On Supply Chain Transparency And Traceability At The COTTON USA Sustainability Seminar

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 27 September 2024 -('' or the '';), one of the world's largest suppliers of cotton yarns, was a speaker at the COTTON USATM Sustainability Seminar organised by the Cotton Council International ('CCI'), which was attended by more than 150 guests representing international brands and USCTP members, on 19 September in Hong Kong, underscoring its commitment to and industry leadership in pushing for sustainability and the recognition it enjoys for its efforts in enhancing supply chain transparency and traceability.In addition to the welcome remarks from Mr. Garrett McDonald, Director of U.S. Agricultural trade office at US Consulate General Hong Kong and Macau, and Mr. Bosco Law, Chairman of Textile Council of Hong Kong Ltd., guests also heard Mr. Steve Dyer, Chairman of Cotton Council International, sharing his view on the outlook of the US cotton and global cotton markets.Mr. Dyer voiced concern about cotton consumption facing major challenge today from man-made fibres like polyester not biodegradable. Apart from taking hundreds of years to degrade completely, the microplastics broken down from such materials are ending up in drinking water and food, with some studies saying people could be swallowing a credit card's weight of plastic every week. Thus, it is crucial for people to think about how their choices of clothing and materials could impact the environment and the world, and that is where cotton and cotton production come in with sustainability, traceability, and carbon footprint topping the list of emphasis worldwide.said, 'We are honoured to be invited by the CCI to share our experience and efforts on sustainable development. As a world-leading cotton yarn manufacturer as well as a global citizen, Texhong International recognises that it has responsibilities beyond delivering high-quality products and services, thus has strived also to ensure its operations have beneficial impacts on the environment and also society. Over the years, the Group has worked closely with top tier fibre suppliers to explore sustainable and accountable materials, and has taken effective actions to promote circular economy for textiles. Additionally, as the largest user of U.S. cotton in the world, we take traceability very seriously, and have developed an internal raw material traceability system that helps us track the inventory and production process, providing customers with a comprehensive package of relevant documents. Looking ahead, we will continue to work with our supply chain partners to contribute to sustainable development of the industry and create value for all stakeholders.'Texhong's commitment to sustainability is reflected in its procurement practices, with the majority of cotton purchased meeting rigorous sustainable planting standards, accredited by organisations such as U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Cotton LEADS, BCI, Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), GOTS, and OCS. The Group carries out on-site traceability audits regularly and actively promotes to supply chain partners measures to reduce pesticide use and adapt to climate change. The comprehensive approach has ensured all operations of the Group comply with relevant laws and regulations, and at the same time align with the Group's sustainability goals.CCl is a non-profit trade association that promotes to the world U.S. cotton fibre and manufactured cotton products under the COTTON USA trademark. In the past more than 60 years, CCI has collaborated with spinning mills, fabric and garment manufacturers, brands, retailers, textile associations, etc. to facilitate use of U.S. cotton, and it reaches more than 50 countries now. The COTTON USA Sustainability Seminar gathers key US cotton customers and global sourcing offices, including AEO, Gap, PVH, Puma, Hugo Boss, Next, Target, Lululemon and Ralph Lauren, to exchange views on global cotton supply and demand, and latest sustainable developments in the cotton and textile industry.Hashtag: #TexhongInternational #COTTONUSA

About Texhong International Group Limited (stock code: 2678)

Founded in 1997 in Hong Kong and listed on the HKEX in 2004, Texhong is one of the largest cotton yarn suppliers in the world. The Group is principally engaged in the production and distribution of quality yarns, grey fabrics and garment fabrics, in particular high value-added core-spun yarns. Since its establishment, the Group has grown rapidly and has over 5,000 customers in the PRC and overseas, with a sales network covering the PRC, Vietnam, North America, Europe, Brazil, Turkey, Bangladesh, Japan and South Korea, etc. The Group has production bases in the PRC, Vietnam and the Americas, respectively.



