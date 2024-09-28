October Festivals 2024: From Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra To Diwali - Check List Of Festivities In This Month's Calendar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) October festivals 2024: As September comes to a close, the month of festivals awaits celebrations lined up one after another. This year major Hindu festivals will grace the month of October as festivities begin with Navratri and wrap up with Diwali in this month.

The list of festivals falling in this month range from Navratri, Dussehra, Karwa Chauth, Diwali to many more . Shardiya Navratri- the festival dedicated to Goddess Durga will be observed in October this year. The nine auspicious days of Navratri are considered sacred and are celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across India.

Adding to these celebrations, there is an important event for cosmic enthusiasts - the last solar eclipse of 2024. The Surya Grahan scheduled for October 2 is a significant astronomical event for sky gazers which will occur at 9:13 PM, and run until 3:17 AM, based on Indian Standard Time (IST). The second solar eclipse of the year falls on Sarva Pitru Amavasya or New Moon day.





2 October 2024 (Wednesday): Gandhi Jayanti will coincide with Solar Eclipse this year. Gandhi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. 3 October 2024 (Thursday): Shardiya Navratri begins, Ghatasthapana



9 October 2024 (Wednesday): Kalparambha

10 October 2024 (Thursday): Navapatrika Puja

11 October 2024 (Friday): Durga Maha Navami Puja, Durga Mahashtami Puja

12 October 2024 (Saturday): Dussehra, End of Shardiya Navratri

13 October 2024 (Sunday): Durga Visarjan

14 October 2024 (Monday): Papankusha Ekadashi

15 October 2024 (Tuesday): Pradosh Vrat (Shukla Paksha)

17 October 2024 (Thursday): Valmiki Jayanti, Ashwin Purnima Vrat, Tula Sankranti

20 October 2024 (Sunday): Karwa Chauth, Kartik Sankashti Chaturthi

28 October 2024 (Monday): Rama Ekadashi 29 October 2024 (Tuesday): Dhanteras, Pradosh Vrat (Krishna Paksha)

30 October 2024 (Wednesday): Monthly Shivaratri 31 October 2024 (Thursday): Naraka Chaturdashi, Diwali

During the nine auspicious days of Navratri devotees indulge in worship and observe fasts, night vigils, and religious rituals such as kanya puja, havan. As per popular belief, the Goddess descends to Earth during this time and blesses her devotees by relieving them of their hardships. Karwa Chauth, the festival for married women , involves worship of Goddess Karwa while females observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for long life of their husbands.

Celebrated on the night of Kartik Amavasya, it is believed that on the festival of Diwali Goddess Lakshmi descends to Earth during the night. Hence, making it auspicious to perform Diwali puja after sunset.