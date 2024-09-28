Maldives Prez Muizzu Denies 'India Out' Agenda, Says, 'Took Action Against' Ministers For Remarks On PM Modi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu denied the“India Out” agenda and condemned the derogatory remarks made by former ministers about Prime Narendra Modi.

According to a report by Maldivian outlet adhadhu, Muizzu made his remarks on Thursday during a question-and-answer session at Princeton University's“Dean's Leadership Series” in the US.

Muizzu said,“Nobody should say such things,” marking his first public response to the controversial statements that weakened relations between the two countries.“I took action against it,” he added, referring to the ministers's comments on social media, as reported by the Maldivian news portal adhadhu.

Earlier on September 11, two Maldivian ministers resigned, the government said, months after they were suspended for allegedly using“derogatory remarks” against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The now ex-ministers had criticised Modi on social media, sparking angry protests from Indian celebrities who called for a tourism boycott, the mainstay of the nation's economy.

The report further stated that Muizzu denied having an“India Out” agenda and emphasized that the Maldives has a“serious problem” with the presence of foreign military forces on its territory, the report added.

'Visiting India as soon as possible'

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has said he plans to visit India as soon as possible. ANI reported that he also praised the "very strong" bilateral relationship between the two countries.

"I am planning to visit (India) as soon as possible...We have a very strong bilateral relationship," Muizzu told ANI on sidelines of 79th United Nations General Assembly.