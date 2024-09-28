(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Foreign Ministers Mauro Vieira of Brazil and Sergey Lavrov of Russia convened at the United Nations headquarters in New York.



The meeting occurred shortly after Brazil and China formalized a group to discuss the Ukraine war. Vieira arrived late to the encounter, which took place on Friday, September 27, 2024.



The timing of the meeting raised eyebrows, given the recent announcement of a new initiative. Brazil and China had earlier that day officially formed a group with other Global South nations.



This coalition aims to develop strategies to end the conflict in Ukraine. Following the meeting, Vieira addressed reporters, stating that the Ukraine conflict was not discussed.







He claimed the talks focused on bilateral relations between Brazil and Russia. The upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, from October 22-24, was also on the agenda.



The formation of the Brazil-China led group has faced criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



In his address to the 79th UN General Assembly , Zelensky expressed concerns about alternative peace proposals.



He argued that such initiatives might disregard Ukrainian interests and potentially benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The group's creation was announced by Celso Amorim, special advisor to Brazilian President Lula da Silva, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.



Fifteen countries participated in the morning meeting at the UN, with fourteen signing the final communiqué.

Brazil and Russia Meet Amid Global Efforts to Address Ukraine Conflict

This diplomatic initiative began taking shape in May, spearheaded by Brazilian and Chinese diplomats.



It represents a significant effort by Global South nations to influence the resolution of the Ukraine conflict.



The move highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding the ongoing war.



When questioned about the message Brazil was sending by meeting with Lavrov in this context, Vieira remained silent.



This response leaves room for speculation about Brazil's diplomatic strategy and its position on the Ukraine conflict.

