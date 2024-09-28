International Peace Commission (IPC) Invites Global Citizens To Join Hands For A Noble Cause Of Peace And Human Rights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Official Emblem

Human Rights are not optional

Save the Earth

IPC invites the global community to unite with the IPC and contribute to impactful humanitarian efforts. Join hands with the IPC, and together.

- H.E Prince Hassan -IPC Ambassador & World ChairmanDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Peace Commission (IPC ) is extending a global invitation to individuals, organizations, and institutions to join in its noble mission of safeguarding human rights, promoting peace, and fostering sustainable development around the world. This initiative encourages active participation from global citizens in supporting IPC's efforts to address critical humanitarian needs and empower communities, especially in developing nations.As a non-profit organization working closely with United Nations bodies such as UNEP, UNCHR, UNDP, UNDDA, and WTO, and in consultative status with the UN via the Conference of NGOs (CONGO), the IPC focuses on driving impactful change. With collaborations spanning over 1000 International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) across 28 countries, the IPC is committed to uplifting underserved regions, particularly in Africa, through innovative projects and community-driven solutions.The IPC invites eligible individuals and organizations to contribute to its global projects through sponsorship, donations, or active participation. By joining the IPC, you can play a crucial role in representing and supporting peace initiatives in various capacities, such as an IPC Advisory Council member, an IPC representative, or an official ambassador. Members will have the opportunity to influence and shape global conversations on human rights, youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, and more.**Statement from H.E. Prince Hassan, World Chairman of the International Peace Commission (IPC):**"At the International Peace Commission, we believe that peace is not just the absence of conflict, but the presence of justice, equality, and opportunity for all. Our mission is to unite global citizens in the fight for human dignity and the preservation of human rights. Together, we can create a world where every person's voice is heard, and every nation thrives in harmony. I invite each of you to join us in this noble pursuit, as peace is a shared responsibility that requires collective action."- H.E. Prince Hassan, IPC World Chairman**Key Ways to Get Involved with the IPC:**1. **Individual Membership:** Support IPC's global peace and development projects through monthly contributions or sponsorship.2. **Advisory Council Member:** Supervise local operations, providing moral and financial support.3. **Project Sponsor:** Take an active role in establishing and launching IPC pilot projects.4. **Event Partner:** Help organize and sponsor campaign events and fundraisers.5. **Facilitator & Resource Provider:** Provide resources to help bring IPC projects to life.6. **IPC Official Representative:** Represent IPC at national and international forums.7. **Donor & Supporter:** Make regular contributions to assist IPC in executing global projects.8. **Youth Trainer:** Help prepare young leaders for a brighter future by offering educational training.9. **Country Ambassador:** Serve as the IPC Ambassador in your country, gaining special privileges and responsibilities.10. **Organizational Affiliation:** Affiliate your NGO with IPC to benefit from global networking and collaboration opportunities.**A Global Commitment to Humanitarian and Peace Efforts**The IPC's mission is rooted in supporting civil society organizations and grassroots initiatives that promote peace, human rights, women's empowerment, education, economic development, environmental protection, and youth engagement. By working at both the local and international levels, the IPC strives to create lasting social change through its partnerships and outreach programs.The organization also plays a key role in facilitating the participation of NGOs in the UN system. By ensuring that NGOs have access to critical UN meetings, conferences, and events, the IPC strengthens their ability to make an impact on global humanitarian efforts.**Join the IPC Movement Today**Whether you're interested in becoming a life member, an ambassador, or a project sponsor, there are many ways to get involved with IPC and contribute to building a more peaceful, just, and prosperous world. Your involvement can make a real difference in the lives of countless individuals and communities around the globe.**To learn more about how you can support IPC's mission and join our global network, visit IPC's official websiteStay updated by following the IPC Official Facebook Page.**Think Globally - Act Locally**This press release invites the global community to unite with the IPC and contribute to impactful humanitarian efforts. Join hands with the IPC, and together we can help foster a future where peace, development, and human rights thrive.

Prince Hassan

International peace commission - IPC

+1 888-636-6789

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Keep the IPC Flag UP For Gloval Peace and Prosperity

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.