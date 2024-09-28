Bank of Sharjah – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Bank of Sharjah (BOS) at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A2’, respectively. At the same time CI Ratings has affirmed BOS’ Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bb+’, Core Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb-’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.



BOS’ LT FCR is set three notches above its BSR. This is mainly underpinned by the high likelihood of the Bank receiving extraordinary support from the UAE government in case of need. The UAE government (sovereign ratings: ‘AA-’/ ‘A1+’/ Stable) has demonstrated support in the past and has the means and willingness to continue to provide such support in the future. Additionally, BOS can also expect extraordinary support from the government of Sharjah, a founding shareholder. The latter demonstrated support in June 2023 by injecting AED800mn capital and raising its shareholding to 39% from 17%.



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. CI has affirmed the CFS rating in view of the improvement in capital adequacy and leverage ratios following an equity injection which raised the government of Sharjah’s shareholding. The deconsolidation of Emirates Lebanon Bank (ELBank), the fully-owned Lebanese subsidiary, and its reclassification as a held-for-sale (HFS) asset has also boosted capital ratios, apart from limiting future losses (if any) from the investment to about 24% of capital (end-2023). The change in the classification of the Lebanese subsidiary will have a favourable impact on future profitability – in prior periods the Bank was impacted by losses due to the application of hyperinflationary accounting on Lebanese assets, which were consolidated.



The CFS rating also takes into account the change in top management team and business model, and new strategies focusing on the diversification of the customer base and a widening of the product range. The emphasis is on creating multiple revenue streams across the wholesale and investment banking businesses and strengthening profitability. These initiatives are expected to drive asset and income growth over the coming years. The Bank’s improved profitability metrics in H1 24 is partly ascribed to the implementation of new strategies. At the same time, management is looking to reduce non-core assets (mainly real estate properties), address legacy NPLs and reduce Stage 2 loans through much stronger remedial action. At present, BOS is a mid-sized bank with a relatively small franchise and customer concentrations in loans and advances, and would therefore remain more vulnerable to cyclical changes in the local economy compared to larger and more diversified banks.



Since our last review we note that asset quality has weakened further. NPLs increased in 2023 after declining in recent years, and the NPL ratio increased again to a moderately high level. Stage 2 loans remain high, indicating continuing stress in the credit portfolio, which is a key credit challenge. The increase in impaired loans last year was due to the movement of certain loans to Stage 3 from Stage 2. However, accretions to Stage 3 in H1 24 were very low and the NPL ratio was stable at the end of the half year. The Bank projects a considerable decline in both NPLs and Stage 2 loans in the short term. Management is actively working to dispose of legacy NPLs and non-core assets like real estate properties. New loan assets being booked are of good quality – mainly GREs, FIs and large conglomerates, while the investment policy now focuses on bond exposures rather than private equity.



Coverage ratios also declined last year, although loan-loss reserve coverage including impairment provision reserves held under capital was 95% at year-end. This is however considered insufficient given the high level of Stage 2 loans. Moreover, we also note that capital buffers against future shocks remain low and risk absorption capacity is weak. The Bank had relied substantially on collateral for recovery of impaired loans, and while it has had reasonable success over the years, this is a slow process and has led to the accumulation of a moderate amount of real estate properties on the books. A new central bank rule requiring banks to discount the value of collateral over a fixed period could push up coverage ratios but would constrain earnings.



Weak profitability is a major credit challenge. The large impairment charge upon the deconsolidation of the Lebanese subsidiary and more aggressive provisioning on real estate properties contributed to a net loss last year. A low CASA base, the corporate-centric customer base, and moderately high wholesale borrowings also contribute to the Bank’s historically low net interest margin compared to the sector median.



The first half of 2024 signals a trend reversal since there were no unusual or non-recurring charges. Operating income recorded strong growth due to higher net interest income. Operating expenses also declined y-o-y and there was a net provision write-back, resulting in a pre-tax profit of AED183mn for the half year and net profit after tax of AED171mn. Although the ROAA improved to 0.9% (annualised) in H1 24, this is still low compared to the peer group average of 2%. The Bank expects q-o-q improvement in key profitability ratios this year and, since the Lebanese subsidiary will not be impacting earnings, it expects to report near normal numbers in the coming years.



The Bank’s ratings are supported by its comfortable loan-based liquidity ratios, which have historically been good even during periods of disruptions in liquidity in the banking system. There is some dependence on corporate and government funding (reflecting its business model), which is supplemented by medium-term borrowings from the capital markets. Loan growth is funded by the expansion of customer deposits. There is a comfortable liquid asset buffer. CI expects liquidity ratios to continue to be maintained at good levels.



The expanded equity base has eased capital constraints on risk asset growth and raised key ratios above the regulatory minima with a small buffer. However, capital remains vulnerable to future asset quality shocks particularly in view of low earnings. Future losses (if any) from the HFS asset will be limited to 24% of capital but would adversely impact capital ratios. Ongoing support from the major shareholders is very likely. The Bank has board approvals in place for AT1 and Tier 2 debt capital issuances.



Our OPERA assessment reflects the UAE’s continuing dependence on hydrocarbons, although less so than neighbouring countries, with the economic risk partially mitigated by the support of the wealthy emirate of Abu Dhabi. It also reflects the overall sound financial position of the banking sector.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR reflects CI’s expectation that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months, given the changes in business model and strategies, increased capital base and anticipated declines in NPLs. However, there are possible downward pressures on the CFS due to the high level of Stage 2 loans, suggesting continuing credit stress.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



An upgrade of the LT FCR and BSR or a change in the Outlook to Positive over the next 12 months appears remote at this stage. This would require a significant reduction in Stage 2 loans and a sustainable improvement in profitability.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



A downgrade of the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR or a change in the Outlook to Negative is likely if key profitability, capital adequacy and asset quality metrics weaken. Any change in our assessment of the support level could also negatively impact the ratings.





Contact



Primary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...

Secondary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2020-23 and H1 2024. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in July 1994. The ratings were last updated in September 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



