How Kate Middleton Urged Royals To Reach Out To 'Homesick' Prince Harry? Experts Say 'She Was The Driving Force Behind...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Royal's public message for Prince Harry on his birthday came as a surprise, as Prince William and Harry are not even talking to each other after the release of the latter's controversial biography 'Spare'. The message, a public acknowledgement of The Duke of Sussex by the Royals in years, was the result of Kate Middleton's effort, according to experts.



Kate was the driving force behind Harry's birthday wishes, as she is attempting to restore peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal family and his family brother, said a person familiar with the matter.

“Kate was very much the driving force behind Harry's birthday wishes, as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it's too late,” Express cited a source referring to Bella.

Princess Kate Middleton organised a sweet message to Prince Harry on his 40th birthday message after finding out that he was 'homesick', reported Times of India.



Prince Harry turned forty on 15th September. As he celebrated the day with his wife Meghan Markle and two kids in the US, William and Kate dropped a surprise social media post from the royal family on their social media account.

“Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!” read the post dedicated to the Duke of Sussex.