عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bank Holidays In October 2024: From Gandhi Jayanti, Navratri, Durga Puja To Diwali: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days

Bank Holidays In October 2024: From Gandhi Jayanti, Navratri, Durga Puja To Diwali: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days


9/28/2024 2:00:11 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bank Holidays in October 2024: As the month of September ends, lets take a look at the holiday list in the upcoming month which is filled with festivals. Apart from festivals and national holidays, the month will also have a total of two Saturdays and four Sunday offs.

Also Read | Bank Holiday today: Are banks open or shut on Saturday, September 28? Know here Here's a complete list of holidays in October 2024

October 1: General elections to the State Legislative Assembly 2024 (Jammu and Kashmir)

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Mahalaya Amavasye (National Holiday)

October 3: Navratri (Jaipur)

October 5: Sunday

October 10: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami) (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Guwahati, Kohima, Kolkata)

October 11: Dusshera (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Durga Ashtami (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Shillong, Ranchi)


Also Read | OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend?

October 12: Second Saturday/ Dasara/Dussehra (Mahanavami/Vijayadashmi)/Durga Puja (Dasain) (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

October 13: Sunday

October 14: Durga Puja (Dasain) (Banks will remain closed in Gangtok)

October 16: Lakshmi Pooja (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Kolkata

October 17: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu (Banks will remain clsoed in Bengaluru, Guwahati, Shimla)

Also Read | When will Durga Puja be celebrated? Check date, significance, other details here

October 20: Sunday

October 26: Second Saturday and Accession Day (Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar)

October 27: Sunday

October 31: Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi (Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram)

MENAFN28092024007365015876ID1108724735


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search