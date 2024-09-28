Bank Holidays In October 2024: From Gandhi Jayanti, Navratri, Durga Puja To Diwali: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bank Holidays in October 2024: As the month of September ends, lets take a look at the holiday list in the upcoming month which is filled with festivals. Apart from festivals and national holidays, the month will also have a total of two Saturdays and four Sunday offs. Also Read
October 1: General elections to the State Legislative Assembly 2024 (Jammu and Kashmir)
October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Mahalaya Amavasye (National Holiday)
October 3: Navratri (Jaipur)
October 5: Sunday
October 10: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami) (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Guwahati, Kohima, Kolkata)
October 11: Dusshera (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Durga Ashtami (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Shillong, Ranchi)
October 12: Second Saturday/ Dasara/Dussehra (Mahanavami/Vijayadashmi)/Durga Puja (Dasain) (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)
October 13: Sunday
October 14: Durga Puja (Dasain) (Banks will remain closed in Gangtok)
October 16: Lakshmi Pooja (Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Kolkata
October 17: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu (Banks will remain clsoed in Bengaluru, Guwahati, Shimla)
| When will Durga Puja be celebrated? Check date, significance, other details here
October 20: Sunday
October 26: Second Saturday and Accession Day (Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar)
October 27: Sunday
October 31: Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi (Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram)
