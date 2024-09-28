Odisha Imposes 2-Day Internet Ban In Bhadrak Amid Communal Violence

( MENAFN - Live Mint) The Odisha on Saturday suspended internet services in the Bhadrak district for 48 hours amid communal violence incidents following social postings, according to official notification dated September 28.

