Odisha Imposes 2-Day Internet Ban In Bhadrak Amid Communal Violence
Date
9/28/2024 12:00:27 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Odisha government on Saturday suspended internet services in the Bhadrak district for 48 hours amid communal violence incidents following social media postings, according to official notification dated September 28.
More details awaited.....
MENAFN28092024007365015876ID1108724671
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.