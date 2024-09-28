Who Is Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah? Is He Dead? Israeli Officials Say ' Hard To Believe...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israel Hezbollah news: Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is 'fine,' confirmed a source close to the leader. The source also denied reports that Nasrallah was the target of the Israeli carried out in Lebanon, on Friday(local time).

Speculations about Nasrallah's life have been doing the rounds after the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF ) carried out a 'precise' strike in Beirut, bringing down the central headquarters of Hezbollah. The Hezbollah chief was believed to have been in the building during the strikes, stated reports.

Following the 'precise' airstrike, an Israeli official said it was difficult for Nasrallah to have made out of it alive.“Hard to believe he [Nasrallah] got out of it alive,” said the official, reported The Jerusalem Post.

The Israeli newspaper further mentioned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had authorised the strike before addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Hassan Nasrallah, the Chief of the Hezbollah group has been leading the military group since February 1992. He is the third secretary-general of the group, and succeeded Abbas al-Musawi, who was killed by Israe .

The 64-year-old leader was the son of a poor grocer. Nasrallah was born on August 31, 1960, in the northern Burj Hammud suburb of Beirut. He had eight siblings.

Officials and journalists who met Nasrallah in recent years, have described 'tight security measures' that have kept them unaware of where they were being taken. Most of the Hezbollah leader's speeches have been recorded and broadcast from a secret location, for the past two decades.

“The point of security measures is that movement be kept secret, but that doesn't stop me from moving around and seeing what is happening,” Nasrallah told Al-Akhbar, a Lebanese newspaper that has been covering the Israel-Hezbollah war.

