India Rebukes Pak's 'Decisive Response' Threat At UNGA, Calls Out Cross-Border Terrorism

(MENAFN- IANS) United Nations, Sep 26 (IANS) India firmly responded to Pakistan Prime Shehbaz Sharif's sabre-rattling at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), condemning his country for fostering cross-border terrorism.

Bhavika Mangalanandan, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, delivered a sharp rebuke during the Right of Reply session. She criticised Pakistan for its audacity in attacking India, calling it a "country run by the military with a global reputation for terrorism, narcotics trade, and transnational crimes."

"This assembly regrettably witnessed a travesty this morning," Mangalanandan said, referencing Sharif's speech. "A country run by the military with a global reputation for terrorism, narcotics trade and transnational crime has had the audacity to attack the world's largest democracy.," she said in her address.

She emphasised that Pakistan has long used cross-border terrorism as a weapon against India.

"It has attacked our Parliament, our financial capital, Mumbai, marketplaces and pilgrimage routes. The list is long. For such a country to speak about violence anywhere is hypocrisy," she added.

India also underscored Pakistan's continued attempts to disrupt the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir, which is regarded as an integral part of the country and rejected any possibility of dialogue with Pakistan until terrorism emanating from its territory ends.

In her statement, Mangalanandan highlighted Pakistan's history of human rights violations and its support for terrorism, noting that it is a country that hosted Osama bin Laden and continues to be involved in global terror incidents.

"It is ridiculous that a nation that committed genocide in 1960-71, and which persecutes its minorities relentlessly even now, dare speak about intolerances and phobias. The world can see for itself what Pakistan really is," she remarked, further condemning Pakistan for hosting terrorists like Osama bin Laden.

India also noted that the world can see through Pakistan's attempts to spread falsehoods, and New Delhi's stand on the matter remains clear.

India's comments come after Sharif's General Assembly speech on Friday, where he claimed that India's military doctrines envisaged a surprise attack and a "limited war" under the nuclear overhang to capture territories in Kashmir. He warned of a "decisive response" from Pakistan despite the threat being fabricated.

Sharif's speech took on an ominous tone, recalling past invasions of India by Pakistan under various pretences, which led to two wars and a smaller conflict.

Sharif's speech also set conditions for dialogue with India, calling for the revocation of the changes made to Jammu and Kashmir's status in August 2019, when India abrogated Article 370, integrating the region more closely with the rest of the country.

However, India pointed out that Security Council Resolution 47, adopted in 1948, first requires Pakistan to withdraw all its troops and infiltrators from Jammu and Kashmir.

It was also emphasised that Pakistan has ignored the part of the resolution that prohibits funding or arming terrorists who continue to attack the region.

Despite Sharif's efforts, none of the world leaders who have spoken at the UNGA so far, including those from traditionally supportive nations like Turkey, mentioned the Kashmir issue, further isolating Pakistan.

In a bid to garner attention, Sharif tried to link the Kashmir issue to the Palestinian cause, comparing the struggles of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to those of Palestinians.

Despite these accusations, Sharif portrayed Pakistan as a victim of terrorism, listing various terrorist groups such as ISIL-K, al-Qaeda, and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

He referred to the presence of 90,000 Indian troops in Kashmir, accusing them of human rights violations and attempting to reduce the Muslim population to a minority.

India, however, maintains that the path to peace requires an end to terrorism from Pakistan. India reiterated its position, asserting that cross-border terrorism would invite consequences and Pakistan's attempts to rewrite the narrative through repeated lies would not change the truth.