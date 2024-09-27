عربي


Telsa Wave Analysis 27 September 2024


9/27/2024 11:12:13 PM

(MENAFN- FxPro)

– Telsa broke daily up channel

– Likely to rise to resistance level 268.50

Telsa continues to rise inside the sharp impulse wave iii, which recently broke the resistance trendline of the narrow daily up channel from the start of August.

The breakout of this up channel follows the earlier breakout of the pivotal resistance level 234.30, which reversed the price sharply in July and August.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Telsa can be expected rise further to the next resistance level 268.50 (a former multi-month high from July).

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2019/assets/images/2024-02-820x312-2.png>

MENAFN27092024000156011031ID1108724587


FxPro

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

