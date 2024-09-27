Telsa Wave Analysis 27 September 2024

– Telsa broke daily up channel

– Likely to rise to resistance level 268.50

Telsa continues to rise inside the sharp impulse wave iii, which recently broke the resistance trendline of the narrow daily up from the start of August.

The breakout of this up channel follows the earlier breakout of the pivotal resistance level 234.30, which reversed the price sharply in July and August.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Telsa can be expected rise further to the next resistance level 268.50 (a former multi-month high from July).