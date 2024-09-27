عربي


CADCHF Wave Analysis 27 September 2024


9/27/2024 11:12:13 PM

(MENAFN- FxPro)

  • CADCHF reversed from resistance level 0.6320
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.6180

CADCHF currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance level 0.6320 (former strong support which stopped the weekly downtrend at the end of 2023).

The downward reversal from the resistance level 0.6320 continues the active weekly downward impulse wave (3) .

Given the clear weekly downtrend and the strongly bearish Canadian dollar sentiment, CADCHF currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 0.6180.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2019/assets/images/2024-02-820x312-2.png>

MENAFN27092024000156011031ID1108724586


FxPro

