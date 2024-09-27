(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) , an innovator in automotive vision solutions, announced Friday that it had signed a multi-phase collaboration agreement with BuilderX Inc. BuilderX is a Chinese developer of artificial intelligence (“AI”) tele-operations equipment for heavy machinery, designed primarily for operation in hazardous industrial and environments.

Foresight and BuilderX will partner to develop and commercialize advanced 3D perception solutions for construction machinery and equipment. The solutions will be based on Foresight's stereoscopic technology, using mainly visible-light cameras, and integrated into BuilderX remote-controlled consoles. In the longer term, the partners will integrate Foresight's perception capabilities, using both visible-light and thermal cameras, into BuilderX's autonomous heavy machinery equipment.

“We are excited to partner with BuilderX to bring our advanced 3D perception technology to the heavy machinery industry. This collaboration will enable us to leverage our expertise and enable heavy machinery to operate reliably and safely in even the most extreme conditions,” said Oren Bar-On, CEO of Foresight Asia.

About Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Foresight is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both“in-line-of-sight” vision systems and“beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions. Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (“3D”) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics. For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit .

IBN