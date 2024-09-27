Miningnewsbreaks Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Working To Establish Critical Mineral Independence For North America
9/27/2024
Fathom Nickel (CSE:FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) is one of the North American-based companies working to expand American mining and diversify sustainable sources of critical minerals and materials.“The nation's overreliance on foreign sources, adversarial nations for critical minerals and materials poses national and economic security threats, says a [first-of-a-kind report released early in the Biden-Harris Administration]... If establishing critical mineral independence is truly a western goal, then it is essential that North American nickel mines be discovered and developed,” a recent article reads.“Fathom Nickel is an energy metals exploration company that is targeting high-grade copper, cobalt and nickel sulfide discoveries for use in the rapidly expanding electric-vehicle and green-energy markets. The company is focused exclusively on supplying critical minerals to support the new green economy and currently holds two highly prospective nickel projects in Saskatchewan (the Gochager Lake and Albert Lake projects). Albert Lake is a past-producing, high-grade mine and a historic deposit with high-grade potential. Just recently, Fathom Nickel significantly expanded the geochemical footprint of its historic Gochager Lake deposit area, increasing its size by up to 25 times.”
About Fathom Nickel Inc.
Fathom is a junior exploration company focused on exploring for and developing world class nickel camps in the province of Saskatchewan.
