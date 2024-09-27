(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) , a Canada-based company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties, provided an update on its summer exploration activities.“I am pleased to update fellow shareholders on our completed and ongoing exploration efforts, which touch almost all our wholly owned mineral assets. Our team continues to develop our understanding of our Beaupr copper discovery, testing its size on surface under cover, and we have commenced testing mineralized material from our Victoria polymetallic system for suitability for pre-concentration in a processing flow sheet, funded by the government of Quebec. We are also once again working on our Parbec gold deposit, testing our new understanding of the structure and identifying a location to strip the overburden in order to commence bulk/metallurgical test work,” said Renforth Resources President and CEO Nicole Brewster.“Our team is delivering on multiple fronts with success in the field, laying the groundwork for our winter exploration season.”
About Renforth Resources Inc.
Renforth is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. For more information about the company, visit .
