(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) , a Canada-based company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties, provided an update on its summer exploration activities.“I am pleased to update fellow on our completed and ongoing exploration efforts, which touch almost all our wholly owned mineral assets. Our team continues to develop our understanding of our Beaupr copper discovery, testing its size on surface under cover, and we have commenced testing mineralized material from our Victoria polymetallic system for suitability for pre-concentration in a processing flow sheet, funded by the government of Quebec. We are also once again working on our Parbec gold deposit, testing our new understanding of the structure and identifying a location to strip the overburden in order to commence bulk/metallurgical test work,” said Renforth Resources President and CEO Nicole Brewster.“Our team is delivering on multiple fronts with success in the field, laying the groundwork for our winter exploration season.”

To view the full article, visit

About Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RFHRF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN