Lebanese Moh: 6 Killed, 91 Injured In Israeli Massive Airstrikes On Beirut

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese of announced late Friday that the Israeli occupation's massive on southern Beirut today have claimed lives of six people and wounded 91 others so far.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes successive air raids on Haret Hraik district in Beirut's southern suburbs razed six apartment buildings to the ground.

The Israeli warplanes fired several 2,000-pound bombs on the residential buildings, explosions of which were heard many miles away as residents reported "blasts like earthquakes."

Medics and civil defense teams hurried to the scene to whisk the dead and wounded to the hospitals.

The occupation air force has hit the densely populated region several times over the past weeks killing a number of Hezbollah leaders.

