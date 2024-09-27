Brazil Adds 1.7 Million Formal Jobs In 2024, Economy Shows Strong Recovery

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's formal job has shown remarkable growth, creating 1,726,489 new positions in the first eight months of 2024.



The unemployment rate reached 6.6% in the three months ending in August, slightly below market consensus.



It also marks the lowest rate since the quarter ending in December 2014. In August alone, Brazil created 232,513 new jobs, marginally below expectations.



The Ministry of Labor and Employment released these figures from the New General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged).



This impressive job creation resulted from 17,595,190 hires and 15,868,701 terminations. The net job creation surpassed last year's figures, which stood at 1,392,484 for the same period in 2023.



All five major sectors of the economy contributed to this growth. The services sector led the way with 916,369 new positions. The construction industry added 213,643 jobs, while the general industry sector created 343,924 positions.



Agriculture contributed 82,732 new jobs, and the commerce and vehicle repair sector added 169,868 positions. These figures demonstrate a broad-based economic recovery across various industries.







The federal government also reported the creation of 320,759 "non-typical" job positions. This category resulted from 2,453,167 hires and 2,132,408 terminations, further diversifying the job market.

Brazil's Economic Recovery

August 2024 saw the average hiring salary for new formal employees reach R$ 2,156.86 ($395). This figure slightly decreased from July's R$ 2,164.40 ($397).



The average dismissal salary in August was R$ 2,244.44 ($412), up from R$ 2,235.57 ($410) in July. These statistics paint a positive picture of Brazil's economic landscape .



The consistent job growth across sectors suggests a robust and recovering economy. It also indicates improved opportunities for Brazilian workers in the formal job market.



The slight fluctuations in average salaries reflect the dynamic nature of the job market. They may also indicate adjustments as the economy continues to evolve and stabilize post-pandemic.



Overall, these figures represent a significant milestone in Brazil's economic recovery. They demonstrate resilience in the face of global economic challenges and highlight the country's potential for sustained growth.

