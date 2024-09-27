Exxonmobil’S $10 Billion Investment Signals Renewed Confidence In Nigeria’S Oil Sector

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) ExxonMobil has unveiled plans for a $10 billion in Nigeria's deepwater oil operations.



This announcement came during a high-level meeting between Nigeria's Vice President Kashim Shettima and ExxonMobil executives at the UN General Assembly in New York.



The centerpiece of ExxonMobil's new strategy is the Owo project, a substantial subsea tie-back representing the bulk of the proposed investment.



This project underscores ExxonMobil's shift towards deepwater opportunities in Nigeria, even as the company plans to divest its onshore assets.



Despite the planned divestment of its shallow-water business to Seplat Energy for $1.3 billion, ExxonMobil remains committed to Nigeria's oil sector.







The company aims to inject $1 billion annually into maintenance operations. Additionally, it plans to invest $1.5 billion to boost production by 50,000 barrels per day over the next few years.

A Turning Point for Nigeria's Oil Industry

This investment comes at a crucial time for Nigeria's oil industry. The country's crude oil production has risen to 1.352 million barrels per day in August 2024, a 3.4% increase from the previous month.



However, this figure still falls short of Nigeria's OPEC production quota of 1.5 million barrels daily and its budget target of 1.78 million barrels per day.



The Tinubu administration has been actively working to create a more investor-friendly environment in Nigeria. Recent policy changes include unifying the exchange rate, removing fuel subsidies, and implementing tax reforms.



These measures aim to create a more stable and predictable business environment in the long run. ExxonMobil's investment aligns with the government's efforts to revise the fiscal framework for deepwater operations.



The goal is to strike a balance between attracting investments and ensuring fair returns for the Nigerian people. This development is particularly significant given the challenges faced by Nigeria's oil sector in recent years.



The industry has been troubled by insecurity and low investment, exacerbated by the exit of international oil companies. ExxonMobil's renewed commitment signals a potential turnaround for the sector.



As Nigeria positions itself as a leading destination for oil and gas investments in Africa, ExxonMobil's $10 billion investment plan could catalyze further foreign investment in the country's energy sector.

