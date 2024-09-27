PDD Investors Have Opportunity To Lead PDD Holdings Inc. F/K/A Pinduoduo Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed By The Rosen Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of PDD Holdings Inc. f/k/a Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD ) between April 30, 2021 and June 25, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important October 15, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline

in the securities class action first filed by the Firm.

So what: If you purchased PDD Holdings securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the PDD Holdings class action, go to

or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 15, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case:

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PDD Holdings' applications contained malware, which was designed to obtain user data without the user's consent, including reading private text messages; (2) PDD Holdings has no meaningful system to prevent goods made by forced labor from being sold on its platform, and has openly sold banned products on its Temu platform; (3) the foregoing subjected PDD Holdings to a heightened risk of legal and political scrutiny; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Contact Information:





Laurence Rosen, Esq.



Phillip Kim, Esq.



The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.



275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor



New York, NY

10016



Tel: (212) 686-1060



Toll Free: (866) 767-3653



Fax: (212) 202-3827



[email protected]





