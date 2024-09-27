(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The Global l-Arginine Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 358.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

8.09%

during the forecast period.

Growing demand for l-arginine for use in sports supplements

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing focus on expanding production facilities and distribution by vendors

However,

stringent government regulations

poses a challenge - Key market players include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Biotrex Nutraceuticals, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Emeishan Longteng Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Glanbia plc, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Jiahe Biotech, JingJing Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Olympian Labs Inc., SANE SCIENCE NUTRITIONS LLP, Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Shine Star Hubei Biological Engineering Co. Ltd., Twinlab Consolidated Corp., Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co. Ltd., and Zhangjiagang Xingyu Technology Co. Ltd.. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Nutrition and supplements, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics), Product (Food grade and Pharma grade), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Biotrex Nutraceuticals, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Emeishan Longteng Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Glanbia plc, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Jiahe Biotech, JingJing Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Olympian Labs Inc., SANE SCIENCE NUTRITIONS LLP, Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Shine Star Hubei Biological Engineering Co. Ltd., Twinlab Consolidated Corp., Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co. Ltd., and Zhangjiagang Xingyu Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The L-Arginine market witnesses collaborations and partnerships among global and regional vendors to expand their product offerings in response to the rising demand for amino acids from industries like animal feed additives, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. For instance, in September 2023, CJ Food (CJ CheilJedang Corp.) joined forces with KAGED to enhance their AMINATURE brand, which includes L-Arginine, L-Histidine, and L-Citrulline, all certified non-GMO and Halal. This strategic alliance allows vendors to increase production capacity, contributing to the market's growth during the forecast period.

L-Arginine, a vital amino acid, is gaining popularity due to its role in collagen production and antioxidant properties. With the increasing trend of health and fitness, the demand for L-Arginine is surging in the fitness segment among gym goers and fitness enthusiasts. Its benefits in muscle development and inflammation reduction make it an essential dietary supplement. The pharma grade sub-segment is also witnessing growth due to its use in healthcare spending for treating conditions like kidney issues, fine lines, and premature wrinkles. The antioxidant properties help combat free radicals and reduce signs of aging. Price competition is fierce, with plant-based L-Arginine emerging as a cost-effective alternative. The aging population and animal feed industries are other significant markets. Foods like fruits, peanuts, almonds, walnuts, and pecans are natural sources. L-Arginine's potential uses in treating conditions like migraines, cardiovascular disease, and inflammation make it a profitable investment.

Market

Challenges



The L-Arginine market is subject to various regulations in different industries and countries. In food and beverages and pharmaceuticals, governments control the use of amino acids, including L-Arginine, through regulations concerning ingredient concentration, product labeling, manufacturing practices, and expiry dates. For instance, some Asian countries like Japan, Korea, and Singapore do not directly oversee amino acid use in dietary supplements. Strict regulatory supervision exists in certain Southeast Asian countries like Thailand. Regulatory authorities such as the FDA in the US, EFSA in Europe, and FSSAI in India have established guidelines for amino acid usage in food products to ensure food safety and quality. The European Union regulates supplements through a directive that may hinder the free movement of dietary supplements across the EU and limit effective quality and specification controls for amino acids. These regulations impact the L-Arginine market, potentially hindering its growth during the forecast period. The L-Arginine market is growing due to the amino acid's essential role in the human body. Found in fruits, nuts like peanuts, almonds, walnuts, and pecans, L-Arginine is also available as a dietary supplement. It benefits inflammation reduction, helping with migraines and heart health. In pharmaceuticals, it aids in treating cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina, and high blood pressure. The health consciousness trend drives demand for L-Arginine in food, cosmetics , and personal care industries. Its role in boosting the immune system and improving heart health makes it popular among those with chronic diseases. Bodybuilders and athletes use it for muscle growth and fitness. L-Arginine supplements & nutrition are also used for kidney inflammation, heart failure, and erectile dysfunction. Innovation in food-grade and pharma-grade L-Arginine is driving growth, with potential applications in hydrating and moisturizing products.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Segment Overview



This l-arginine market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Nutrition and supplements

1.2 Pharmaceuticals 1.3 Cosmetics



2.1 Food grade 2.2 Pharma grade



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Nutrition and supplements-

L-Arginine is a crucial amino acid in the nutrition and supplement industry, known for its role in promoting health and wellness. Its primary function is to stimulate the production of nitric oxide, which relaxes blood vessels and enhances blood flow, making it an attractive ingredient for cardiovascular health support. In the realm of dietary supplements, L-arginine is incorporated into various forms, including capsules, powders, liquids, and functional food s, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts utilize L-arginine supplements to potentially improve exercise performance by increasing blood circulation to muscles, aiding in muscle recovery, and contributing to overall fitness goals. Moreover, its role in immune function and wound healing adds to its appeal in holistic wellness supplements. With a growing focus on preventive health measures, the demand for L-arginine-based nutrition and supplement products is projected to increase, thereby fueling market growth in this sector during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

L-Arginine, an essential amino acid, plays a crucial role in various physiological processes in the human body. It is naturally found in certain foods such as fruits, nuts like peanuts, almonds, and walnuts. L-Arginine is also available as a dietary supplement and is used in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, health consciousness, cosmetics, and personal care. The benefits of L-Arginine are vast, including improving inflammation, alleviating migraines, and promoting heart health. It helps in maintaining the health of blood vessels, reducing symptoms of peripheral arterial disease, angina, and high blood pressure. L-Arginine also plays a significant role in boosting the immune system and reducing cholesterol levels. It is used in the production of nitric oxide, a molecule that helps regulate blood flow and blood vessel health. L-Arginine is also used in the production of certain vitamins and is essential for the growth and repair of body tissues.

Market Research Overview

L-Arginine, an essential amino acid, plays a crucial role in the human body as it's involved in the production of proteins, nitric oxide, and creatine. Sources of L-Arginine include fruits , nuts like peanuts, almonds, walnuts, and pecans, and some dietary supplements. L-Arginine benefits various health conditions, such as inflammation, migraines, cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial disease, by improving blood vessel health, reducing symptoms of angina, and lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels. The market for L-Arginine spans across various industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care, due to its immune system and heart health benefits. The health consciousness trend and chronic diseases like kidney inflammation, heart failure, and erectile dysfunction fuel the demand for L-Arginine in medicine and bodybuilding. Innovation in L-Arginine production, including plant-based sources and different grades like food and pharma grade, intensifies the competition and profitability in the market. The fitness segment, with gym goers, muscle development, and fitness enthusiasts, is a significant consumer base for L-Arginine supplements and nutrition. Additionally, the aging population and animal feed industries contribute to the market growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Nutrition And Supplements



Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Product



Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America

7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

