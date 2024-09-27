Source Agriculture Corp Signs Agreement With RWE Clean Energy Development LLC To Install Wind Turbines On Illinois Farm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Source Corp is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic agreement with

RWE Clean Development LLC, marking a significant milestone in Source Agriculture's commitment to sustainability and increased revenue generation. Under this agreement, RWE Clean Energy will install wind turbines and wind turbine infrastructure on Source Agriculture's 158-acre located in Illinois.

This collaboration is a key component of Source Agriculture's long-term strategy to enhance the return on (ROI) of its agricultural holdings through the integration of clean energy projects. The installation of wind turbines aligns with Source Agriculture's vision of blending traditional farming practices with innovative renewable energy solutions, demonstrating the company's dedication to sustainable development and profitability.

RWE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of RWE Group/ RWE AG, brings years of expertise in the U.S. renewable energy sector. Renowned for its robust track record in developing, constructing, and operating renewable energy facilities, RWE Clean Energy is well-positioned to deliver on the ambitious goals of this partnership. As a leading renewable energy company in the United States, RWE Clean Energy's involvement underscores the significance of this project and its potential to drive additional revenue for Source Agriculture.

"This agreement with RWE Clean Energy is a testament to Source Agriculture's commitment to executing on our promised vision of integrating clean energy solutions into our operations," said Vare Grewal, President CEO of Source Agriculture Corp. "We are excited to partner with such a reputable and experienced company to advance our sustainability goals and enhance the value of our farm investments."

RWE AG, headquartered in Essen, Germany, is a multinational energy company with a global footprint in generating and trading electricity across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the United States.

For more information about Source Agriculture Corp and its sustainability initiatives, please visit .

Source Agriculture Corp is a leading innovator in sustainable agricultural practices, dedicated to maximizing the value of its farm investments through the integration of cutting-edge technologies, carbon credits and clean energy solutions. With a focus on long-term growth and environmental responsibility, Source Agriculture is committed to shaping the future of agriculture.

