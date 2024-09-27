ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS
Date
9/27/2024 4:16:04 PM
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB ), a registered closed‐end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024.
Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2024 were $363,570,286 as compared with $350,576,798 on April 30, 2024, and $355,617,637
on July 31, 2023. On July 31, 2024, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.65 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
|
July 31, 2024
|
April 30, 2024
|
July 31, 2023
|
Total Net Assets
|
$363,570,286
|
$350,576,798
|
$355,617,637
|
NAV Per Share
|
$12.65
|
$12.20
|
$12.37
|
Shares Outstanding
|
28,744,936
|
28,744,936
|
28,744,936
For the period May 1, 2024 through July 31, 2024, total net investment income was $3,056,703 or $0.11 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $12,753,214 or $0.44 per share of common stock for the same period.
|
|
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2024
|
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2024
|
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2023
|
Total Net Investment Income
|
$3,056,703
|
$2,807,884
|
$2,767,045
|
Per Share
|
$0.11
|
$0.10
|
$0.10
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|
$12,753,214
|
($13,883,276)
|
($793,105)
|
Per Share
|
$0.44
|
($0.48)
|
($0.03)
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
