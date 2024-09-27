عربي


ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS


9/27/2024 4:16:04 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB ), a registered closed‐end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024.

Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2024 were $363,570,286 as compared with $350,576,798 on April 30, 2024, and $355,617,637
on July 31, 2023. On July 31, 2024, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.65 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.

July 31, 2024

April 30, 2024

July 31, 2023

Total Net Assets

$363,570,286

$350,576,798

$355,617,637

NAV Per Share

$12.65

$12.20

$12.37

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period May 1, 2024 through July 31, 2024, total net investment income was $3,056,703 or $0.11 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $12,753,214 or $0.44 per share of common stock for the same period.

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2024

Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2024

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2023

Total Net Investment Income

$3,056,703

$2,807,884

$2,767,045

Per Share

$0.11

$0.10

$0.10

Total Net Realized/


Unrealized Gain (Loss)

$12,753,214

($13,883,276)

($793,105)

Per Share

$0.44

($0.48)

($0.03)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

