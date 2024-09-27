ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, (NYSE: AFB ), a registered closed‐end company, today announced for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024. Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2024 were $363,570,286 as compared with $350,576,798 on April 30, 2024, and $355,617,637

on July 31, 2023. On July 31, 2024, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.65 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



July 31, 2024 April 30, 2024 July 31, 2023 Total Net Assets $363,570,286 $350,576,798 $355,617,637 NAV Per Share $12.65 $12.20 $12.37 Shares Outstanding 28,744,936 28,744,936 28,744,936

For the period May 1, 2024 through July 31, 2024, total net investment income was $3,056,703 or $0.11 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $12,753,214 or $0.44 per share of common stock for the same period.



Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2024 Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2024 Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2023 Total Net Investment Income $3,056,703 $2,807,884 $2,767,045 Per Share $0.11 $0.10 $0.10 Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain (Loss) $12,753,214 ($13,883,276) ($793,105) Per Share $0.44 ($0.48) ($0.03)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

