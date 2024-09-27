Energy Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption Of Up To 233,879 Units

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the“Fund”) is pleased to announce that unitholders will have the opportunity to redeem up to 233,879 units (the“Units”) of the Fund.



The annual redemption date has been set for November 28, 2024. Units will be redeemed for an amount per Unit equal to net asset value less redemption costs equal to 5% of net asset value per Unit (as contemplated in the Fund's declaration of trust which is available on the Fund's SEDAR+ profile at ). If requests for redemptions exceed 233,879 Units, Units will be redeemed on a pro rata basis.

In order to redeem their Units, holders must deliver a redemption notice to their broker sufficiently in advance to ensure that such notice is then delivered to the Fund's transfer agent by no later than 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on October 31, 2024. Unitholders wishing to participate in the redemption should contact their brokers if they have any questions about how to provide a redemption notice.

Units tendered for this redemption will be entitled to receive the October 2024 distribution which, as previously announced, will be paid on November 15, 2024.

On or about December 6, 2024, the Fund will announce the annual redemption price and the Fund expects to pay the redemption proceeds to redeeming Unitholders on or before December 20, 2024.

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (647) 494-0338 or email at ... or visit our website at .