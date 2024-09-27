Ronkat Spearman Releases His Latest EP Kattitude September, Friday 27Th. 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Skope Magazine SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RonKat Spearman is a seasoned, award winning producer, performer and writer. He's also a true artist. Dedicated to his craft, his willingness to push the creative envelope has led to his latest musical offering, Kattitude , scheduled for release, September 27th., 2024. By combining a plethora of musical genres; Funk, Pop, Rock-n-Roll, New Wave, R-n-B, etc. Ronkat created the perfect musical storm with the EP.Weaving a rich sonic tapestry Kattitude showcases Ronkat's mastery of multiple talents, he sings, plays numerous instruments on the EP as well as handling producer and songwriter credits. Truly inspired and innovative, RonKat refuses to be painted into a box or confined to any preconceived notions based on his earlier work.Flexing his understanding and appreciation of different decades across each track the listener is transported through a wormhole of eras. The title track "Kattitude" opens things up with an extra thick vibe of funkiness and coolness. Wrapped in layers of heavy guitar, full of clever lyrics weaved into a self-explanatory, bop RonKat explains exactly what it takes to exude that certain Kattitude. Each track touches lightly on a familiar sound from the late 80s and 90s boosting it with the Futuristic feel of the 22nd. Century. "Hold The Good Times" stands out as the perfect get the party started cut while presenting like the lead song from an 80s soundtrack! Crisp and uplifting RonKat steers the ship away from the looseness heard in his earlier releases this year. Smoothly moving into the remaining songs on the EP, RonKat pushes the envelope to deliver heavy doses of the 90s into the present with Afrofuturistic Nu-Wave friendly jams. "Love Safe" another selection broke into Billboard's Top 20 AC charts along with "Love Me For Today," with Greg Boyer on trombone (who has also played with Prince and P-Funk). "I Don't Care" is another fast tempo tale of love. The extreme opposite of a sappy, unrequited ballad, these tracks are the audio versions of Meet-Cute on caffeine. Rounding things out, "Ride" (with Garrett 'Starchild' Jr. Shider on vocals, he's also singing on "Kattitude" and is the lead singer/guitarist in P Funk ) let's RonKat show off his guitar skills while infusing a different energy into the EP. The only other musician appearing on Kattitude (on the Bonus track, "Transmission") is the iconic Funkmaster himself, George Clinton and a cameo by RonKat's daughter, Nya Spearman! Click this link to stream Kattitude. The EP is available on all platforms September 27th., 2024.RonKat has had a stellar year of performing on the west coast and midwest with his band, Katdelic. He also appeared in the independent film, "Cocaine Roach". Directed by Robert Parham, the movie is generating significant buzz for its' bold storytelling and sly, social commentary. He performed his latest single, "Better Now " as an integral part of the Bay's rich, artist community; his role in the film authenticates the city's vibrant live music scene.His first release of the summer from the EP was "No Driver". SkopeMag gave this review, "The track consists of a diverse range of styles, innovative effects, and distinctive sounds which might just drive the listeners into the unknown streets of San Francisco. The guitar is extremely seductive, distorted, groovy, and most importantly: danceable."Originally from Grand Rapids, MI. Ronkat's Dad took him to a local club and asked jazz giant Grant Green to let him play on just one song. A child prodigy, once the crowd heard Ronkat's musical genius his professional fate was sealed. He plays guitar, bass, keyboards, percussion, drums, harmonica, plus lead and background vocals. Ronkat is an extremely talented musician and songwriter. A multi-platinum selling, Grammy nominated and BMI Award winning artist. RonKat was voted Best of The Bay twice, in 2017 and 2019. He penned hits for iconic superstars, Jade, Toni Braxton, El Debarge and collaborated with Lenny Kravitz, Prince, Rick James, George Clinton, Bootsy Collins, Kanye West, Erykah Badu and many more. He's also been a touring member and collaborator of George Clinton's legendary Parliament-Funkadelic for over a decade.For more information on Ronkat visit RonkatSpearman. For booking and management inquiries contact ....

